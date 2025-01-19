Alex Lyon News: Surrenders four goals in loss

Lyon allowed four goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Lyon made his return from an upper-body injury in a relief appearance Saturday versus the Lightning. His first start since the injury didn't go well, as the Stars tagged him for three goals in the first period and coasted to the win from there. The 32-year-old netminder is now 8-6-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 18 appearances this season. Lyon and Cam Talbot will compete for starts going forward, with the Red Wings' next game being Tuesday in Philadelphia.