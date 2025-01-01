Alex Nedeljkovic News: Downed by Detroit

Nedeljkovic stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 28-year-old netminder got little defensive help on the night -- the Wings' first goal came on a clean breakaway by Jonatan Berggren, while the other two pucks to get past Nedeljkovic came on power plays. He wraps up December having made only four starts to Tristan Jarry's nine on the month, but Nedeljkovic's 2.77 GAA and .907 save percentage could be tipping the playing-time split back in his direction, as he's been between the pipes for back-to-back contests.