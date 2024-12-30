Alex Nedeljkovic News: Gives up two late goals Sunday

Nedeljkovic stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Nedeljkovic was making his first start since Dec. 17, when he stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 3-2 win over the Kings, and he looked solid between the pipes despite allowing two goals in the third period. The 28-year-old has been limited to a backup role, which limits his fantasy upside considerably, but he could be a good streaming option. Nedeljkovic has gone 3-1-0 across his last four appearances, posting a 2.51 GAA and a .921 save percentage in that span.