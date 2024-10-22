Alex Nedeljkovic News: Loses in shootout

Nedeljkovic stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Nedeljkovic twice allowed the Flames to erase one-goal deficits in the third period, then he allowed three out of six shootout attempts to go in. Through two starts, Nedeljkovic has given up eight goals on 61 shots while going 0-1-1, doing nothing to stabilize the Penguins' disastrous goaltending to begin the year. Nedeljkovic, Tristan Jarry and Joel Blomqvist have all had struggles, though Blomqvist has put forth the best results. The Penguins have a back-to-back with stops in Edmonton on Friday and Vancouver on Saturday, but at this point, it's tough to trust any of the team's goalies in fantasy.