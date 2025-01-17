Alex Nedeljkovic News: Makes history Friday

Nedeljkovic stopped 40 of 42 shots, scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

A soft dump-in by the Sabres ended up in the trapezoid, and Nedeljkovic flung the puck toward the empty net from behind his own net. Per Chris Jastrzembski of NHL on TNT, Nedeljkovic is the first goalie to score in the NHL, AHL and ECHL, as well as the first goalie to have a goal and an assist in the same game. On top of the unexpected offense, the 29-year-old was stellar between the pipes, with the 40 saves matching a season high. He's now 8-7-4 with a 3.33 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 20 appearances this season. Nedeljkovic figures to see ample playing time in the near future after the Penguins waived Tristan Jarry following Tuesday's loss to the Kraken. That said, Nedeljkovic has earned a little rest after an unforgettable performance, and it'll likely be Joel Blomqvist's turn in goal against the Capitals on Saturday.