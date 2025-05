Petrovic was placed on waivers Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Petrovic was a major part of the Stars' playoff run, appearing in 17 of 18 games. He earned two points and added 32 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. With AHL Texas still competing for the Calder Cup, waiving Petrovic allows him to link up with the minor-league team, assuming he goes unclaimed.