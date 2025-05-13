Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Tuesday, May 13

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The National Hockey League has a lone playoff game scheduled for Tuesday, as the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars tangle at 8 p.m. ET in Game 4 of their best-of-seven Western Conference second-round series. The game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN. We'll put together some parlay possibilities with player prop bets to try and build some bankroll for the rest of the playoffs. Let's get started.

Jets vs. Stars Game 4: NHL Playoffs Betting Odds and Predictions

NHL Playoff Betting Strategies: Jets vs. Stars Game 4

The Jets and Stars lock horns at American Airlines Center in Dallas for Game 4 of their Western Conference second-round series, with the Stars leading the Presidents' Trophy-winning Jets 2-1 in the series.

Dallas can push Winnipeg to the brink of elimination with a victory. That's where the Jets seem to thrive, as they stared elimination face-to-face in Round 1 against the Blues, down two goals in Game 7 with less than two minutes remaining. The Jets bowed their backs, scored two with the extra attacker to miraculously force overtime, and Winnipeg obviously advanced past a dejected St. Louis side which thought they'd be moving on.

Facing the Stars has been a huge challenge for the Jets, as nothing has come easy in these playoffs after going for a league-best 116 points in the regular season.

In Game 3, Roope Hintz got the fans out of their seats early with a power-play goal just 2:27 into the game, and Connor Hellebuyck and Jets fans were starting to get that sinking feeling again in road playoff hockey games.

Kyle Connor leveled the score in the first period with an even-strength goal, with an assist to Gabriel Vilardi. However, Thomas Harley got a goal late in the first, revving up the crowd once again.

In the second, it was Nino Niederreiter turning down the temperature at AAC, pulling the Jets even at 2-2 heading into the third period. It had easily been the two best road periods in these playoffs for Winnipeg, but then the third period happened.

Alex Petrovic scored at 3:51 of the third, giving Dallas the lead back, while Mikko Rantanen scored just 49 seconds later to make it 4-2. Rantanen helped on Petrovic's goal, as he now has nine assists to go along with his nine playoff goals. Wyatt Johnson scored an insurance marker later in the third, and that's how things ended up. Dallas won 5-2, and Winnipeg is once again facing a shortfall in the offense.

The overall numbers were fairly close for Game 3. Shots on goal were dead even at 26 apiece, while Dallas had one more hit, with a slight 42-to-41 margin in that department. Winnipeg was just a little better at the faceoff dot, posting a 51.9 percent mark. Winnipeg blocked three more shots, getting in front of 18 of them. The difference was the power play, as the Jets squandered four chances, while the Stars made good on 1-of-2 chances with the man advantage.

For the line, we're backing the Stars on home ice, as the Jets are 0-4 on the road in these playoffs. We'll also go low on the total; Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger should buckle down, and we'll see fewer and fewer high-danger scoring chances as the series progresses.

For player props, it's hard to believe Rantanen is plus-money as an Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS). He has nine goals and 18 points in these playoffs. For the Jets, take Connor to notch at least one point. If Winnipeg gets onto the board, Connor will have his fingerprints on the goal, where it is actually scoring, or on the assist. Don't bet Connor 1+ Points straight up, though, as it will cost you more than two times your potential return.

Rounding out our Same-Game Parlay (SGP), Hintz is also a good bet to get at least one point. Johnston has at least two shots on goal in six of the past seven games. Getting to two SOG or more shouldn't be hard, but don't play that straight up, either, as it is too expensive for a standalone play. It sure enhances our SGP, though. Mind you, that prop is just for regulation, too.

Stars ML (-145 at ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-130 at BetMGM)

Mikko Rantanen - Anytime Goal Scorer (+140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Kyle Connor - 1+ Points Scored (-215 at FanDuel Sportsbook) *

Roope Hintz - 1+ Points Scored (-140 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Wyatt Johnston - 2+ Shots on Goal (-196 at FanDuel Sportsbook) *

Maximize Your Winnings with NHL Playoff Parlay Bets

6-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+2872 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-150) vs. Jets

Under 6.5 (-174) - Alternate Line

Mikko Rantanen - Anytime Goal Scorer (+140)

Kyle Connor - 1+ Point Scored (-215)

Roope Hintz - 1+ Point Scored (-140)

Wyatt Johnston - 2+ Shots on Goal (-196)

4-Leg NHL Best Props Parlay (+565 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

2-Leg NHL Same-Game Parlay (+150 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stars ML (-150) vs. Jets

Under 6.5 (-174) - Alternate Line

*Never risk so much on a singular bet, only as part of a Same-Game (SGP) or multi-leg parlay, especially with promos or boosts.