Alex Pietrangelo Injury: Playing future up in the air

Pietrangelo will be stepping away from the game of hockey indefinitely to recover from serious hip injuries, the team announced Monday.

Pietrangelo has enjoyed a wonderful career up to this point, playing over 1,000 games in the NHL and winning two Stanley Cup championships, but his future is very much up in the air after the news of his injuries. At minimum, he'll likely miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return at all moving forward. If this is it for the 35-year-old, he'll finish his career with 148 goals and 489 assists with a plus-123 rating in 1,087 career regular-season games, and he added 80 points in 149 playoff contests. He currently has two years remaining on his contract that carries an $8.8 million cap hit per season.