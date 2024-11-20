Alex Tuch News: Notches power-play helper

Tuch recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Kings.

Tuch had an injury concern during the Sabres' three-day break between games, but he was able to shake it off in time to play Wednesday. He has two goals and seven assists over his last eight contests, getting on the scoresheet in seven of those games. The winger is up to five tallies, 13 helpers, 45 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 16 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 19 appearances. Tuch blocked a career-high 82 shots last season and looks to be pushing even higher in that category in 2024-25, giving him extra value in fantasy formats that reward the defensive metric.