Alex Tuch News: Strikes for shortie Saturday

Tuch scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the first period by picking the pocket of Dylan Larkin in the neutral zone and then beating Cam Talbot on the ensuing breakaway. It was all the offense the Sabres could muster, however. Tuch is still looking for his first power-play point of the season despite a regular spot on the first unit, but two of his four goals through 12 games have come on the penalty kill -- the first time in his career he's scored multiple shorties in a season.