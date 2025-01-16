Alex Turcotte News: Erupts for three points

Turcotte scored twice on four shots and dished an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Turcotte tallied the first two goals of the game and set up an Adrian Kempe goal before the first period was halfway done. That was more than enough for the Kings to come away with the win. Turcotte has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings, and he's now at seven tallies, 12 helpers, 46 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 37 appearances. He's firmly in the Kings' top nine, which comes with good opportunities as the team sticks with an 11-forward, seven-defensemen alignment.