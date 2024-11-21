Alex Vlasic News: Sends assist on power play

Vlasic notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Vlasic snapped his six-game dry spell when he helped out on Teuvo Teravainen's first-period tally. The 23-year-old Vlasic has taken on a larger role since Seth Jones (foot) exited the lineup following last Thursday's game in Seattle. Vlasic is on the top power-play unit and also features on the first pairing, giving him more ice time with the Blackhawks' best players. The defenseman has eight helpers (four on the power play), 21 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 20 appearances. He's halfway to matching his point total from last season, and he's worth considering in deeper fantasy formats.