Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alexander Holtz headshot

Alexander Holtz News: Deals helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

Holtz provided an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Holtz played on a new-look third line with William Karlsson and Tanner Pearson at even strength. This was Holtz's third straight game with a point, accounting for all of his offense (one goal, two assists) over nine outings this season. He's at least managed to stay in the lineup, and he's added 13 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. The 22-year-old will likely compete with Brendan Brisson and Cole Schwindt for bottom-six minutes.

Alexander Holtz
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News