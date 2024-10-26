Alexander Holtz News: Deals helper in win

Holtz provided an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Holtz played on a new-look third line with William Karlsson and Tanner Pearson at even strength. This was Holtz's third straight game with a point, accounting for all of his offense (one goal, two assists) over nine outings this season. He's at least managed to stay in the lineup, and he's added 13 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. The 22-year-old will likely compete with Brendan Brisson and Cole Schwindt for bottom-six minutes.