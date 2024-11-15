NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games on the NHL slate Friday. Pittsburgh plays in Columbus, Nashville travels to Calgary, Utah hosts Vegas, Washington is in Colorado and Detroit visits Anaheim. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Charlie Lindgren, WAS at COL ($7,200): Lindgren is expected to play Friday after sitting out two consecutive games for the first time this season. Lindgren has shared the net with Logan Thompson and is currently 3-4-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .897 save percentage this season. Lindgren has lost his last two starts but has given up only six goals on 75 shots in the two appearances. The Avalanche are averaging 3.47 goals per game this season.

Cam Talbot, DET at ANA ($8,000): Talbot has been excellent this season as he has taken the reins as the No. 1 goaltender with the Red Wings. The 37-year-old netminder is 5-2-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Talbot has been especially good of late, going 3-1-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .947 GAA in his last four starts. He will face an Anaheim team last in NHL scoring, averaging only 2.20 goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. WAS ($5,600): Lehkonen returned to action on November 5th after missing the first 12 games of the season with a shoulder injury. He has fit right in as the talented winger has three goals and six points in five games. Lehkonen has started alongside Casey Mittelstadt on the second unit and is expected to be joined by Valeri Nichushkin on Friday for his first game since his six-month suspension is scheduled to be lifted ahead of Friday's action. Lehkonen also sees action on the Avalanche's potent first power-play unit.

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. DET ($5,200): Vatrano had a huge 2023-24 campaign, scoring 37 goals and adding 23 assists in a full NHL season. He has not had any luck this season with only two goals and six points in 14 games. The good news is he has a point in each of his last two games and seems to be climbing out of his slump.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights at Hockey Club

Ivan Barbashev (W - $5,500), Jack Eichel (C - $9,000), Alexander Holtz (W - $3,000)

The Golden Knights hope Mark Stone can return from a lower-body injury that has already cost him three games. If not, Holtz will remain on the top line. Eichel has been a gem this season with five goals and 25 points in 16 games, including two goals and seven assists in his last four games. Barbashev is off to the best start in his NHL career with eight goals and nine assists in 16 games. He has not been much of a factor on the second power-play unit as he has only one goal this season, but his play at even strength has been outstanding. Holtz has a goal and six assists in his last 10 games and provides an inexpensive pick on a top line, should Stone be unavailable.

Red Wings at Ducks

Lucas Raymond (W - $4,600), Dylan Larkin (C - $6,800), Alex DeBrincat (W - $6,400)

The Red Wings' top line is off to an okay start with Raymond leading the way with a goal and 14 points while DeBrincat has six goals and 13 points and Larkin brings up the rear with 12 points – including nine goals. The trio will get a chance to bust out in a big way in Anaheim as the Ducks are starting to yield goals at an alarming rate. Anaheim gave up 31 goals in their first 11 games this season, but have allowed 15 goals in their last four contests. Detroit's top line seems poised to take advantage, making their inclusion on your fantasy roster a worthwhile idea.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. WAS ($8,300): The top defenseman in the NHL, Makar has gotten off to an amazing start with six goals and 25 points in just 17 games this season. He has been a stud on the vaunted Colorado power play with two goals and 10 assists, averaging 3:56 of ice time with the man advantage. Makar had a goal and two assists in his only home game against the Capitals last season.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA vs. VGK ($5,400): Sergachev has taken over as the top defenseman in Utah. He has three goals and eight assists in 16 games, including a goal and two assists with the man advantage. Sergachev was dealt from Tampa Bay in the offseason as Utah needed a top-notch blueliner. Sergachev has filled the gap nicely in his first season with Utah.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.