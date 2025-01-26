Fantasy Hockey
Alexander Holtz

Alexander Holtz News: Generates helper Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Holtz managed an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Holtz began the game on the fourth line but saw some shifts with Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev later on. That trio combined for the Golden Knights' third goal, with the helper ending an eight-game slump for Holtz. The 23-year-old winger has 11 points, 58 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-3 rating through 47 appearances. Holtz's move to the top line is likely to be temporary -- entering Sunday, he had been scratched in three of the previous five games.

