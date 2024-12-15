Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Wennberg headshot

Alexander Wennberg News: Tallies in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Wennberg scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Utah.

Wennberg has two goals over six games in December. He continues to find twine at an impressive rate this year -- he's at eight goals through 33 contests, shooting 18.2 percent. Last year, he scored just 10 times over 79 regular-season outings between the Kraken and the Rangers. Wennberg has added eight assists, 44 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating in 2024-25, production that makes him a viable option in deeper fantasy formats since he's also seeing power-play time.

Alexander Wennberg
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now