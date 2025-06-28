Alexander Zharovsky News: Selected in Round 2
Zharovsky was the 34th overall pick by Montreal in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
One of the more talented one-on-one players available in the draft, Zharovsky earned a more significant role with his Russian Jr. club as the season went on. He finished with 24 goals, 50 points, and a plus-18 rating in 45 MHL games. There are consistency issues to work through, and Zharovsky's slight frame (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) is a concern, but it's always a good idea to bet on talent in the draft. As a result, Zharovsky is a worthy dice roll for Montreal in Round 2. Expect him to make his KHL debut with Salavat Yulaev at some point this coming season.
