Alexandre Carrier News: Removed from IR

Carrier (upper body) was taken off injured reserve prior to his trade to Montreal on Wednesday, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

With his injury concern behind him, Carrier should be in the mix to suit up for his new club against the Red Wings on Friday and will likely take the place of Jayden Struble in the lineup. The 28-year-old Carrier won't offer a ton of offense for the Habs considering he managed just seven points through 28 games so far this year, but he could still produce in the 20-30 point range.