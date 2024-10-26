Alexandre Carrier News: Tallies Saturday

Carrier scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Carrier's first goal of the year came at 4:09 of the third period, tying the game at 3-3. The defenseman has earned three of his four points on the year over the last two games. He's contributed eight shots on net, eight hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through eight outings. Carrier doesn't see much power-play time, but he can help fantasy managers in need of blocks or PIM.