Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexandre Texier headshot

Alexandre Texier News: Generates helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Texier recorded an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Texier got on the scoresheet in his return to Columbus, where he played his first five NHL seasons. The 25-year-old's return wasn't triumphant, but he has some momentum on offense with five points over his last six outings. Texier is still competing for playing time with players like Mathieu Joseph, Zachary Bolduc and Oskar Sundqvist. For the season, Texier has eight points, 35 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-2 rating over 22 appearances in a bottom-six role.

Alexandre Texier
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now