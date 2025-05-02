NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 2

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is only one game on the NHL slate Friday as the Jets will attempt to end the best-of-7 series in St. Louis up 3-2. Your lineup will consist of six players, including an MVP spot which scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points and costs 1.5 times the salary. You also get a $60,000 salary cap.

MVP

Vladislav Namestnikov, WPG at STL ($9,600): Namestnikov will center Winnipeg's first line between Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi as Mark Scheifele will miss Friday with an undisclosed injury suffered in Game 5. And Namestnikov posted a goal and an assist during that outing.

UTILITY

Kyle Connor, WPG at STL ($13,800): Connor registered a goal and two helpers on Wednesday to give him four goals and four assists in the playoffs. He was his usual consistent self during the regular season with 41 goals and 56 assists.

Gabriel Vilardi, WPG at STL ($7,400): Let's take the whole trio. Vilardi returned to the lineup for Game 5 after missing 15 appearances with an upper-body injury. He completed the regular season with 27 goals and 34 assists, both career-highs.

Robert Thomas, STL vs. WPG ($12,400): Thomas was on fire after the NHL returned following the 4 Nations Face-Off with 40 points. He's racked up two goals and five assists against the Jets through five postseason matchups.

Alexandre Texier, STL vs. WPG ($5,800): Texier has managed one assist so far this series after picking up 11 points across 31 previous appearances. He makes for an inexpensive pick to fill out your roster who also receives man-advantage duty.

Josh Morrissey, WPG at STL ($10,800): Morrissey has two assists in the playoffs, both coming in Game 1. He also produced another excellent campaign with 62 points, including 22 on the power play.

