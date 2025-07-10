Alexei Medvedev News: Signs entry-level contract
Medvedev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Thursday.
Medvedev made the jump to the major junior ranks in 2024-25, playing with OHL London for the season. He had a 22-8-2 record, 2.79 GAA and .912 save percentage in 34 regular-season games. Medvedev will likely get more playing time with the Knights this year as he continues his development with an OHL powerhouse.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now