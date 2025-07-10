Alexei Medvedev News: Signs entry-level contract

Medvedev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Thursday.

Medvedev made the jump to the major junior ranks in 2024-25, playing with OHL London for the season. He had a 22-8-2 record, 2.79 GAA and .912 save percentage in 34 regular-season games. Medvedev will likely get more playing time with the Knights this year as he continues his development with an OHL powerhouse.