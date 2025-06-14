Alfons Freij News: Signs entry-level contract

Freij signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Saturday.

Freij had two goals and six assists in 29 regular-season appearances with IF Bjorkloven of Sweden''s HockeyAllsvenskan in 2024-25. He signed a two-year contract with Timra IK of the SHL in April and could continue his development overseas in the 2025-26 campaign. The Jets selected the 19-year-old defender with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.