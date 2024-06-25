2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview

This article is part of our NHL Draft series.

This has the potential to be one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory. The No. 1 overall pick is spoken for, but after that, seemingly anything could happen. The draft is loaded with high-end defensemen, perhaps more than I can ever remember in my nearly 20 years writing for RotoWire. With the expected unpredictability, expect draft boards to be all over the place. Our annual ranking of the top 64 available prospects are below.

(Note: This is not a mock draft and does not take any team needs into account)

TIER 1

1. Macklin Celebrini (C, Boston University-NCAA): This was not a difficult decision. Celebrini was the consensus No. 1 pick for the entire draft process from start to finish. The 2022-23 USHL Player and Rookie of the Year, Celebrini arrived at BU last fall and was an immediate superstar. He finished the year with 32 goals and 64 points in 38 games, winning the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey in the process. Celebrini was also about the lone bright spot (four goals, eight points in four games) for Canada in what was a disappointing World Juniors for the perennial medal contender. Celebrini looks the part of a true difference-maker at the NHL level. He's constantly making plays, has the speed to pull away from opposing defenders, and is very difficult to knock off the puck. Celebrini doesn't have a lone elite skill like Connor McDavid's speed or Connor Bedard's ability to shoot the puck, but there are zero holes in his offensive game. He's reasonably effective defensively and will certainly improve in that area given his overall hockey IQ. I'd rather have Bedard a year ago than Celebrini now, but that's not a knock on the latter. In short, it's rare to find a kid who will turn just 18 years of age a couple of weeks before the draft who possesses this type of all-around arsenal. Celebrini is the runaway choice as the best overall prospect in 2024 and projects as a legitimate No. 1 center at the highest level. In a draft with the potential for a ton of craziness near the top, Celebrini joining the Sharks is the one sure bet.

TIER 2

2. Ivan Demidov (RW, SKA- Russia Jr.): If you're an NHL team and you're drafting based upon offensive talent alone, this is your guy. Unable to secure a full-time gig with a loaded SKA team in the KHL, Demidov spent most of the year playing for their junior club, posting a ridiculous 23 goals and 60 points in 30 games. His creativity with the puck is exceptional and his work ethic away from the puck is perfectly solid given Demidov is known primarily as an offensive threat. He's not fast, but I don't think his skating will hold him back. I do wish Demidov would use his teammates a bit more at times instead of trying to constantly carry the puck around and through opposing defenders, but that's teachable. His offensive skills are not. I always advocate drafting for talent and upside and Demidov has that in spades.

3. Anton Silayev (D, Nizhny Novgorod-KHL): The KHL is typically a notoriously tough place for younger players to develop. Then there's Silayev, who played a regular shift this past season for Nizhny Novgorod as a 17-year-old. The offensive numbers -- three goals, 11 points in 36 games -- won't blow you away, but then again, the statistics, at least for this past season, are largely irrelevant. Silayev is every bit 6-foot-7 and moves exceptionally well for his size. That alone would probably make him a first-round pick. He has displayed a unique ability to use his large frame to his advantage, something young defenders frequently struggle with. Silayev's defensive awareness, combined with his size and physicality, allows him to shut down an offensive cycle in an instant. His slot defending is among the best I've ever seen from a draft-eligible prospect. He could be an asset at the NHL level with extremely minimal improvements. If his offensive game develops just a bit, I could see him as a No. 2, or even No. 1, NHL rearguard.

4. Artyom Levshunov (D, Michigan State-NCAA): The best prospect the country of Belarus has ever produced, Levshunov left his home country to spend last year in the USHL before heading off to Michigan State this past season. At 6-foot-2 and well north of 200 pounds, Levshunov is built like a tank. He logged heavy, two-way minutes for the Spartans all year. He's made massive strides in two seasons in North America. The fact he averaged nearly a point per game for the Spartans (nine goals, 35 points in 38 games) is remarkable considering how little experience he has playing high-level hockey. In many ways, the team that selects Levshunov will be betting on future development. His floor is that of a dominating, stay-at-home defender, but his ceiling is obviously much higher. A future top-pairing role appears to be well within reach given his youth, physical abilities, and how far he has come in such a short period of time.

5. Zeev Buium (D, University of Denver-NCAA): Playing alongside his older brother Shai, a Detroit draft pick, for the NCAA Champion Pioneers, Buium had an exceptional freshman season. He averaged well over a point per game (11 goals, 49 points in 40 games) and was a key contributor to a United States team that won the Gold Medal at the World Juniors. As a result, Zeev has moved from a fringe first-rounder to a likely lottery pick. Buium's offensive game is above average, albeit not dynamic. His hockey sense is strong, and he never seems to get himself into any trouble in any of the three zones. His offense is ahead of his defense, but I never get the impression when I watch him play that he'll have any significant issues defending at the NHL level. Buium looks like a rock-solid second-pairing defender with the ability to contribute a decent amount of offense from the back end.

TIER 3

6. Zayne Parekh (D, Saginaw-OHL): The reigning CHL Defenseman of the Year, Parekh led the OHL in both goals (33) and points (96) this season, both insane numbers for 66 games. As one might guess when looking at those stats, Parekh's offensive awareness is elite. He reads plays exceptionally well and will jump into the play whenever he sees an opening. His point shot is both hard and accurate. His reads defensively are fine because he thinks the game at such a high level, but Parekh isn't physical in the least and I could absolutely see a scenario where his minutes in his own zone need to be monitored at the NHL. That said, this is a very rare offensive talent. I'd take Parekh with a high pick without hesitation and just hope an organization's coaching staff and development team can improve his play defensively. If not, you still have a potentially elite power-play option on your hands.

7. Sam Dickinson (D, London-OHL): Dickinson served as a top-pairing defender all season long for a London team that finished the regular season with the most points in the OHL at 104. His scoring numbers increased dramatically, as Dickinson averaged north of a point-per-game (18 goals, 70 points in 68 games) compared to nine goals and 23 points in 62 games a year ago. He has terrific size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and defends well for a kid who played the entire year at age 17. His offensive game is a tad simplistic but effective. Dickinson carries the puck with confidence and seems to know what he wants to do at all times. I see a 35–40-point player at the NHL level, which combined with his size, skating ability, and ability to impact the game in all three zones, give Dickinson a ceiling of developing into one of the better all-around players in the entire draft.

8. Cayden Lindstrom (C, Medicine Hat-WHL): Lindstrom was limited by an injury for a good chunk of his draft-eligible season but looked the part of a top prospect when healthy. He closed with 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games for the Tigers. It's easy to see why scouts have fallen in love with him. He's nearly 6-foot-4 and noticeable almost every single time he's on the ice. Lindstrom plays with pace and loves to throw the body around. I would classify his puck skills somewhere between average to a tick above, depending on the evening. It's a rare combination of size, speed and physicality, leading to a high floor. Large, well-rounded centers don't grow on trees and it's easy to see why Lindstrom will be in high demand come draft night.

9. Berkly Catton (C, Spokane-WHL): The former No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft, Catton has been on the map as a top prospect for quite some time. He more than held up his end of the bargain this past season, finishing third in the WHL in goals (54) and fourth in points (116) in just 68 games for the Chiefs. Catton is undersized (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) and shifty. He's displayed a constant and creative ability to weave in and out of traffic while displaying high-end vision in the process. The skating is terrific, which makes me feel a bit better about Catton's potential transition to the professional ranks compared to other undersized, skilled players. And while I doubt it will be a strength of his at the NHL level, Catton used his foot speed to develop into an effective penalty killer this past season, a bonus on top of what was already a brilliant year for him.

TIER 4

10. Konsta Helenius (C, Jukurit-Finland): Finland's Liiga is a strong league and Helenius had zero issues generating offense in his draft season, posting 14 goals and 36 points in 51 games. I also thought he looked good at the World Juniors, certainly better than his two points in seven games would lead you to believe. It's an intriguing combination of both skill and work ethic. Helenius will frequently display top-six offensive abilities, setting up his teammates and reading plays well in the opposing zone. He also is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play despite having no better than average (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) size. I see legitimate future top-six, NHL upside here, as Helenius has no noticeable weaknesses in his game.

11. Tij Iginla (C, Kelowna-WHL): There's a real case to be made that no draft prospect has seen his stock rise more this season than Iginla. The son of Jarome, Tij was a spare part (six goals, 18 points in 48 games) for a 2022-23 Seattle team that won the WHL Championship. He was traded to Kelowna last June and responded with 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games this past season. Iginla has the straight-line speed to pull away from opposing defenders and his puck-handling abilities are well above average. There's a uniqueness and creativity to his game, which combined with a shot that constantly seems to give opposing goaltenders trouble, give Iginla legitimate top-six NHL upside, even if he's unlikely to come within a galaxy of the 625 NHL goals his father finished with.

12. Carter Yakemchuk (D, Calgary-WHL): Yakemchuk played massive minutes for a middling Calgary team this past season, and while his heavy usage contributed to his counting stats, you don't score 30 goals (and 71 points) in 66 games as a defender at any level without having plenty of individual talent. It's worth noting that Yakemchuk is doing this at 6-foot-3 and upwards of 200 pounds. This isn't some diminutive rearguard taking advantage of inferior competition in juniors. Yakemchuk has one of the best shots in the entire draft, forward or defenseman. I'd term his skating and on-puck defending to be average. You're drafting him for the potential size/offense combination he brings to the table.

13. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (RW, Mora-Allsvenskan): I mentioned earlier that Levshunov is the best draft prospect the country of Belarus has ever produced. Well, the same goes for Brandsegg-Nygard and the country of Norway. He's spent the past couple of seasons playing for Mora's program in Sweden's second-tier Allsvenskan. Brandsegg-Nygard posted eight goals and 18 points in 41 games this past season, while also averaging a point-per-game in five World Junior appearances. Brandsegg-Nygard lacks dynamic qualities, but he shoots the puck well, plays hard, and looks like a guy who can fill a variety of different roles for a hockey club. I like Brandsegg-Nygard to develop into a solid two-way third liner who can move up in a lineup should injuries strike. It's a great story.

14. Beckett Sennecke (RW, Oshawa-OHL): Ticketed for the mid-to-late first round most of the year, Sennecke has raised his stock to the point he seems like a good bet to go in the back half of the top-10. That said, he didn't have a great year from a production standpoint. His offensive numbers (27 goals, 68 points in 63 games) improved a tad from two years ago (20 goals, 55 points in 61 games), but not much. His puck-handling and playmaking attributes are clearly above average, but Sennecke could stand to us his teammates a bit more. He also needs to work on his play away from the puck. In short, he's a long-term project, albeit one with a chance to develop into a second-line offensive winger at the NHL level if everything breaks correctly. Reportedly with a ton of fans throughout the league, Sennecke would appear to be a lock to be selected quite a bit higher than I have him ranked.

15. Igor Chernyshov (LW, Dynamo Moscow-KHL): A hard-nosed, power forward, Chernyshov played 38 KHL games this past season (three goals, four points) as an 18-year-old -- that alone is an accomplishment. Chernyshov is a big kid (6-foot-2, 195 pounds), and while he's not an outright banger, he does an excellent job of using his large frame to carve out space in the offensive zone. His hands around the net are impressive, as is his shot. If you think Chernyshov's skating is a tick above average, there's a case to be made he deserves consideration in the latter stages of the lottery. My guess is he goes a tad lower than I have him ranked on draft day, but I'm a big fan.

16. Cole Eiserman (LW, US NTDP-USHL): Viewed for quite a while as the best prospect in the class other than Celebrini, Eiserman's game has been picked apart by scouts. The best pure goal-scorer in the draft and a product of the NTDP, the easy comparison for Eiserman is Cole Caufield. The puck absolutely flies off his stick and he's creative and shifty enough to create space on his own to get the shot off. I've always felt Eiserman's playmaking is a tad underrated, but he's most definitely more of a finisher than a setup man. He has a real shot to be a perennial 30-goal scorer in the NHL, who may not help his team a whole lot if he isn't filling the net. The bottom line is that the most difficult thing to do in this sport is score goals and Eiserman is the best in the draft at that one individual trait. That said, the track record of these one-dimensional US NTDP scorers of late is not great. Eiserman is committed to Boston University.

TIER 5

17. Adam Jiricek (D, Plzen-Czechia): Adam's older brother, David, went No. 6 overall to Columbus in 2022. Adam isn't going to go that high, but he's a good prospect. A knee injury suffered in the first game of the World Juniors required surgery and ended his season. All told, Jiricek appeared in 19 games for Plzen, registering a single assist. I'm not quite sold on the upside here, but I acknowledge I could be selling Jiricek short because he never looked right all year long. I think it's more likely that Jiricek is a No. 3 or 4 defender who can play 20 effective, if uneventful, minutes per game than a true top-pairing guy.

18. Trevor Connelly (LW, Tri-City-USHL): Connelly's on-ice play is trending in the right direction. He has 55 goals and 125 points in 104 games for Tri-City these past two years, in addition to looking extremely good for Team USA on the international circuit. The skating and shiftiness are top-notch, as is his shot. Yet Connelly has plenty of growing to do, as he barely cracks the 160-pound mark now. Of greater concern here are the potential character issues. I'm not going to break it all down, you can Google it if you're interested in the full backstory. The bottom line is that every NHL club will have to decide individually if they want the potential PR hit that could come along with drafting Connelly. Based on talent alone, he's a mid-first-rounder all day long. Connelly is a 2025-26 commit to Providence.

19. Stian Solberg (D, Valerenga-Norway): Viewed as a fringe first-rounder entering the year, Solberg was so good throughout the course of the season that he is now expected to get consideration in the latter half of the lottery. A big (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) physical rearguard with the ability to log a ton of tough defensive minutes, Solberg was a key player for his club team throughout the course of the year and was then a standout for Norway at the World Championship in May. He could probably play in the NHL right now in a stay-at-home, depth role. Solberg's long-term ceiling is dependent on how much his offensive game develops in the coming years. At a minimum, I like him to develop into a shutdown, penalty-killing regular.

20. Michael Hage (C, Chicago-USHL): Hage spurned the OHL on multiple occasions to maintain his 2025-26 commitment to the University of Michigan. He rebounded exceptionally well (33 goals, 75 points in 54 games) from a shoulder issue that limited him to just 13 appearances two seasons ago. A no-doubt center, Hage has the puck-handling and playmaking abilities all NHL clubs are looking for from their pivots. I'm not sure quite how explosive Hage is, but he looks faster with the puck on his stick than without it. I could absolutely see a scenario in which he's one of the best players in the USHL next season before heading off to join the Wolverines the following fall.

21. Liam Greentree (RW, Windsor-OHL): A universally well-liked prospect, Greentree was named captain of Windsor this past season and responded with 36 goals and 90 points in 64 games, 24 more points than anyone else on the club. For a kid who doesn't skate all that well, Greentree is constantly making plays. He has real skill, especially for a 6-foot-2 forward who checks in at north of 200 pounds. Greentree has displayed the ability to beat goaltenders from a distance, as well. His future NHL role is dependent on how he adjusts to the pace of the professional game, but he has enough positive things going for him that I think he will end up being a top-nine contributor in some form or fashion.

22. Jett Luchanko (C, Guelph-OHL): Luchanko had a very good season, raising his draft stock considerably in the process. He led Guelph in scoring (20 goals, 74 points in 68 games) on the heels of a campaign in which he managed just five goals and 14 points in 46 appearances. He's an easy player to like. Luchanko plays with a ton of pace and is an above-average playmaker. He doesn't project as a major point producer at the NHL level, but his speed combined with an excellent work ethic gives Luchanko a high floor as a bottom-six guy. I wouldn't rule out a ceiling greater than that given his smarts. Luchanko isn't a sexy pick, but he's played his way into the late first-round conversation.

23. Terik Parascak (RW, Prince George-WHL): Parascak was playing prep hockey in Calgary two seasons ago. He joined the Cougars this past year and finished third in league scoring with 43 goals and 105 points in 68 games, ridiculous numbers from a guy who was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 WHL Bantam Draft. As one would guess given the scoring totals, Parascak has excellent offensive abilities and hockey sense. The concern here is the skating. Parascak lacks breakaway speed, but I've never seen him have issues keeping up with the play. The statistical totals were likely inflated given he played alongside talented players for one of the best teams in the WHL, but Parascak would appear to have more theoretical long-term upside than most of the guys projected to go in the same area as him. You don't have that type of offensive season as a 17-year-old in a new league unless you have plenty of ability in your own right.

24. Sacha Boisvert (C, Muskegon-USHL): A first-round pick in the 2022 QMJHL Entry Draft, Boisvert, a Quebec native, has decided to go the USHL route before heading off to the University of North Dakota in the fall. Thus far, it seems like the correct decision. Checking in at 6-foot-2 and expected to stay in the middle, Boisvert has 53 goals and 113 points in 118 games over the course of the past two seasons for the Lumberjacks. He loses more battles than he should simply because he hasn't filled out yet, but Boisvert has an NHL-caliber shot and average secondary offensive abilities. He seems like a clear first-rounder at this point, with the middle of the round not out of the realm of possibility. Every NHL team is on the hunt for big, talented centers and Boisvert fits that bill.

25. Ryder Ritchie (RW, Prince Albert-WHL): The 2022-23 WHL Rookie of the Year, Ritchie largely failed to take a step forward this past season (19 goals, 44 points in 47 games) although a shoulder injury which kept him out of action for quite a while was a major reason why. Some of Ritchie's best hockey has been playing for Canada internationally, which is a concern because those are short tournaments, not long seasons. It's clear Ritchie has a first-round offensive skill set. He's very slippery and creative. Ritchie is the type of player who can make something out of nothing, and those guys are tough to find in the area in which he is expected to come off the board. There are concerns here, but I could easily see a scenario in which we are looking back on this in a few years and wondering how in the world Ritchie lasted as long as he did in the draft.

26. Matvei Gridin (RW, Muskegon-USHL): Gridin earned some bonus points in the eyes of scouts for leaving his native Russia a couple of years ago for the USHL. He really broke out offensively for Muskegon this past year, leading the league in scoring after posting 38 goals and 83 points in just 60 games. At the top of his game, Gridin looks like a no-doubt first-rounder. He's an excellent puck handler and can make something out of nothing on the ice, particularly in tight spaces. His defensive play is up and down and his compete level is a bit in and out, but the shot is world class and you're drafting him to put up points. Gridin looks like an ideal target for a team hoping to inject some offensive talent into their system in the latter stages of Round 1. He's off to the University of Michigan this coming fall.

27. Leo Sahlin-Wallenius (D, Vaxjo Jr-Sweden): Sahlin-Wallenius was a star in the Swedish U20 junior league this past season, averaging upwards of a point-per-game (11 goals, 42 points in 43 games) as a defenseman. An average-sized rearguard (6-foot, 180 pounds) with excellent speed, Sahlin-Wallenius excels at changing directions at the drop of a dime and has the straight-line speed to pull away from forechecking forwards. Offensively, Sahlin-Wallenius has displayed a strong understanding of when to jump into the play in hopes of creating scoring chances. Although he's not going to average nearly a point-per-game at the NHL level, between his smarts and overall awareness, I could see Sahlin Wallenius posting 35-plus points annually. He reminds me a bit of Dallas Stars defender (and former New York Rangers draftee) Nils Lundkvist, who was a huge prospect in Sweden prior to his North American arrival.

TIER 6

28. Charlie Elick (D, Brandon-WHL): Elick's numbers to date at the junior level won't blow anyone away (eight goals, 40 points in 130 games), but he has a handful of clear NHL traits to his game, which would seem to make him a pretty good bet in the late-first-round range in which all players have flaws. Elick stands north of 6-foot-3 and is extremely mobile. He can close on opposing forwards in an instant, limiting their space and stopping rushes in an instant. His puck skills aren't great, as the poor scoring numbers indicate, but you aren't drafting him to put up points. The hope is that Elick can get into an NHL organization and work with their skill coaches to clean up his handle and offensive decision-making just a tad. If he does, he could be a No. 4 NHL defender.

29. EJ Emery (D, US NTDP-USHL): Emery makes for a super tough evaluation. On one hand, you have an athletic, 6-foot-3 kid with excellent feet who has displayed, at a very young age, the ability to defend at a high level. On the other, Emery's offensive game is essentially nonexistent currently. In 95 games this past season between the NTDP and Team USA at the World U18's, Emery failed to score a single goal. He did manage 28 assists during that stretch. Emery is never going to be a prolific point producer at the NHL level. The hope is that he gains some confidence in terms of puck play after a few years at the University of North Dakota and that carries over to the pro ranks. The rest of his game is terrific, so there's legitimate middle-pairing upside here if it all comes together. It's worth noting that Emery was the most impressive player at the NHL Draft Combine, likely helping his stock significantly in the process.

30. Marek Vanacker (LW, Brantford-OHL): Vanacker saw his stock rise consistently, and relatively quietly, throughout the course of the year, which is not an easy thing to do when you post 36 goals and 82 points in 68 games. He's a clear top-line offensive player at the junior level, and while that may not carry over to the professional ranks, Vanacker has plenty of other traits that likely will. His work ethic is strong, and he consistently finds himself in the middle of the play. His skating is somewhere between average to a tick above, and he reads plays well in all three zones. Vanacker looks like an ideal complementary player, who could very easily be among the OHL leaders in scoring by the time his junior career ends.

31. Aron Kiviharju (D, HIFK-Finland): This is a tough one. Kiviharju has been on the prospect map longer than any kid on this list, Celebrini and Eiserman included. He also has two big things working against him. First, this is a very strong draft for defensemen. Second, and more importantly, a lower-body injury ended his season after just seven games. Kiviharju had plenty of work to do in the eyes of scouts to get back to the level we saw in the past and he never got that opportunity. That said, hockey sense is my favorite attribute to bet on and that's Kiviharju's greatest strength. He thinks the game exceptionally well, which is important because he's severely undersized (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) and his game lacks physicality. He's going to have to defend with his brain. We've seen guys with this type of skill set develop into excellent NHL players in recent years, but Kiviharju would seem to have further to go to get there than those guys.

32. Harrison Brunicke (D, Kamloops-WHL): Born in South Africa, Brunicke, who has dual Canadian citizenship, saw his game picked apart six ways from Sunday this past season while logging ridiculous minutes for a Kamloops team that finished with the worst record in the WHL (20-42-6, 46 points) and gave up 115 more goals (295) than they scored (180). That said, I still think he's a fringe first-round talent in this draft. Brunicke has excellent size (6-foot-3) and far more offensive ability than his numbers this past season (10 goals, 21 points in 49 games) would lead you to believe. I see him as a really solid prospect who got caught up in a bad situation team-wise and is going to pay for it on draft night as a result. I could see Brunicke dropping to the middle of Round 2, which would make him a potential steal.

THE NEXT 32

33. Cole Beaudoin (C, Barrie-OHL)

34. Yegor Surin (C, Yaroslavl-Russia)

35. Teddy Stiga (LW, US NTDP-USHL)

36. Henry Mews (D, Ottawa-OHL)

37. Linus Eriksson (C, Djurgarden-Sweden)

38. Emil Hemming (RW, TPS-Finland)

39. Sam O'Reilly (C, London-OHL)

40. Dean Letourneau (C, St. Andrews-US High)

41. Adam Jecho (C, Edmonton-WHL)

42. Adam Kleber (D, Lincoln-USHL)

43. Jesse Pulkkinen (D, JYP-Finland)

44. Simon Zether (C, Rogle-Sweden)

45. Tanner Howe (LW, Regina-WHL)

46. Nikita Artamonov (LW, Nizhny Novgorod-KHL)

47. Dominik Badinka (D, Malmo-Sweden)

48. Lucas Pettersson (C, MoDo-Sweden)

49. John Mustard (C, Waterloo-USHL)

50. Maxim Masse (RW, Chicoutimi-QMJHL)

51. Cole Hutson (D, US NTDP-USHL)

52. Matvei Shuravin (D, CSKA-KHL)

53. Mikhail Yegorov (G, Omaha-USHL)

54. Julius Miettinen (C, Everett-WHL)

55. Alfons Freij (D, Vaxjo-Sweden)

56. Melvin Fernstrom (RW, Orebro-Sweden)

57. Ben Danford (D, Oshawa-OHL)

58. Marcus Gidlof (G, Leksand-Sweden)

59. Andrew Basha (LW, Medicine Hat-WHL)

60. Leon Muggli (D, Zug-Switzerland)

61. Jacob Battaglia (RW, Kingston-OHL)

62. Eemil Vinni (G, JoKP-Finland)

63. Will Skahan (D, US NTDP-USHL)

64. Christian Humphreys (D, US NTDP-USHL)

JUST MISSED

- Lukas Fischer (D, Sarnia-OHL)

- Luke Misa (C, Mississauga-OHL)

- Ilya Nabokov (G, Magnitogorsk-KHL)

- Justin Poirier (RW, Baie-Comeau-QMJHL)

- Veeti Vaisanen (D, Kookoo-Finland)