Aliaksei Protas headshot

Aliaksei Protas Injury: Could play sometime in first round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Head coach Spencer Carbery said Monday that Protas (foot) could return at some point during the Capitals' first-round series against the Canadiens, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Protas participated in Monday's morning skate, but Carbery's comments make it unlikely that the 24-year-old will play in Game 1 of the series. However, Protas could return to action sometime in the coming days, with Carbery indicating that it could be as early as Game 2. Over 76 regular-season appearances, he logged 30 goals and 36 assists while averaging 16:27 of ice time.

