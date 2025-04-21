Aliaksei Protas Injury: Could play sometime in first round

Head coach Spencer Carbery said Monday that Protas (foot) could return at some point during the Capitals' first-round series against the Canadiens, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Protas participated in Monday's morning skate, but Carbery's comments make it unlikely that the 24-year-old will play in Game 1 of the series. However, Protas could return to action sometime in the coming days, with Carbery indicating that it could be as early as Game 2. Over 76 regular-season appearances, he logged 30 goals and 36 assists while averaging 16:27 of ice time.