Aliaksei Protas Injury: Slated to be game-time call

Protas (foot) will probably be a game-time decision for Game 5 against Montreal on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Spencer Carbery believes Protas is close to being available, and the 24-year-old forward will return to the lineup once given the green light to play. Protas compiled 30 goals, 66 points and 142 shots on net through 76 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He could occupy a top-six role if he is back for Game 5.