Aliaksei Protas News: Racks up three points in win

Protas scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Protas helped out on both of Alex Ovechkin's first-period tallies, then added a goal of his own in the second that stood as the game-winner. This was Protas' first multi-point effort of the campaign. The 23-year-old is seeing top-line usage at even strength, though he's not yet routinely in the power-play mix. He has two goals, five assists, 16 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over eight contests. Protas doesn't play with an edge, but he's got potential as a scoring-only option for fantasy managers.