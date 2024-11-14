Aliaksei Protas News: Two-point effort in OT loss

Protas scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

His tally late in the second period gave Washington a 3-1 lead, but the game was all Toronto down the stretch. Protas is capitalizing (cough) on his spot at even strength alongside Alex Ovechkin, and the 23-year-old has four multi-point performances in the last eight games, piling up five goals and 11 points during that time. However, that production has come without the benefit of consistent power-play shifts, and Protas' 23.1 percent shooting is unsustainable.