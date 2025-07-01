Amir Miftakhov News: Lands one-year deal

Miftakhov signed a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.

Miftakhov posted a 13-11-3 record with a 2.18 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 30 games with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL in 2024-25. He will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, but an injury to Frederik Andersen or Pyotr Kochetkov could open the door for Miftakhov to see NHL action.