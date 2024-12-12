Anders Lee Injury: Game-time decision

Lee is under the weather and will be a game-time decision versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Lee is expected to play according to head coach Patrick Roy but is officially a game-time call heading into Thursday's tilt. Lee has registered a point in all but one of his last seven outings, racking up a combined five goals and five helpers, including three power-play points. If the 34-year-old winger is unable to play Thursday, Pierre Engvall could be elevated to a top-six role, while Hudson Fasching would likely jump back into the lineup.