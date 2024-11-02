Anders Lee News: Distributes two apples Friday

Lee notched two even-strength assists in Friday's 4-3 win over Buffalo.

Lee registered his first assist of the season in the first period before adding a secondary helper in the final frame of Friday's victory. The 6-foot-3 winger added five shots, two blocks, and a plus-1 rating in 19:14 of ice time. In addition to skating on the No. 2 power-play unit, the Minnesota native is currently filling a top-line role due to injuries to Mathew Barzal (upper body) and Anthony Duclair (leg). Through 11 games, Lee has produced three goals and two assists.