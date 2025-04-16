Andre Burakovsky News: Adds assist with man advantage

Burakovsky logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Burakovsky closed out the campaign with 13 points, including four on the power play, over the last 14 games. That's as good as Burakovsky has looked at any time in the last two years. The 30-year-old winger stayed healthy for the most part in 2024-25, earning 10 goals, 37 points (eight on the power play), 115 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating over 79 appearances. He's under contract for two more years at a $5.5 million cap hit -- unless the Kraken buy him out, he'll likely be occupying a middle-six role again in 2025-26, as few teams will be interested in trading for him at that price.