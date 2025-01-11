Andre Burakovsky News: Lights lamp Saturday

Burakovsky scored a goal on five shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Burakovsky tied the game at 2-2 with 48 seconds left in the second period. The winger has four points over six outings since he missed a game due to an illness. Burakovsky continues to see middle-six minutes, and while it looks like he's turning things around, Kraken forwards often tend to be a bit streaky. The 29-year-old has four goals, 16 points, 62 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 40 appearances this season, matching his point total from a 49-game effort in an injury-riddled 2023-24.