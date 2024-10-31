Andreas Athanasiou News: Falling out of favor

Athanasiou was scratched for the fourth game in a row for Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Athanasiou has sat out six of the Blackhawks' first 11 games, and he hasn't earned a point while averaging 9:36 of ice time over his first five outings. The 30-year-old forward has added six shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. The recent success of players like Lukas Reichel and Ryan Donato likely means Athanasiou will have to wait his turn for another look in the lineup. Even when he draws back in, he's unlikely to be productive in a fourth-line role.