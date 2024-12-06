Andrei Svechnikov News: Career-high four points Thursday

Svechnikov scored an empty-net goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

It's the first career four-point performance for Svechnikov, who snapped a brief four-game point drought in the process. The 24-year-old winger had actually gone nine straight games without recording an assist, but he found the back of the net three times during that span. On the season, Svechnikov has compiled nine goals and 22 points in 26 contests, giving the second overall pick in the 2018 Draft a shot at his first career 70-point campaign.