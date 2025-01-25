Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Loses tight contest

Vasilevskiy made 29 saves Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Detroit.

He allowed one goal, which was a tip that went in off the post, so this was hardly on him. It was Vailevskiy's second straight loss, and he's 4-5-1 in 10 starts in 2025. Still, he has allowed just 22 goals in that span, and sits near the top of the NHL with a .916 save percentage and 2.34 GAA. Both are seventh-best in the NHL. Vasilevskiy has scuffled in the third-quarter of some other seasons, and that's hurt fantasy managers trying to push toward playoffs or a title. Keep an eye on it.