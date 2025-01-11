Andrei Vasilevskiy News: Stands tall in loss

Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils on Saturday.

Vasilevskiy's elite technical skills were on full display during the game, but he couldn't get his glove on Stefan Noesen's quick release from the edge of the crease. Vasilevskiy is 6-3-1 in his last 10 starts and has allowed two or fewer goals six times in that span. Overall, he's 18-12-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .915 save percentage this season. He is in the NHL's top-nine netminders, stats-wise, and he's a fantasy rock.