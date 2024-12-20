Fantasy Hockey
Andrew Mangiapane headshot

Andrew Mangiapane News: Notches apple in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 10:34pm

Mangiapane collected an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over Carolina.

Mangiapane registered the primary helper on Aliaksei Protas' 12th goal of the season to open the scoring late in the first period. After failing to find the scoresheet in Washington's first five games of December, Mangiapane has registered a point in back-to-back contests. The left-shot winger has reached the 40-point mark in three consecutive campaigns, but he's on pace to fall well short of that number in 2024-25. The 28-year-old has contributed seven goals, five helpers and a plus-6 rating through 31 appearances.

Andrew Mangiapane
Washington Capitals
