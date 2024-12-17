Andrew Peeke News: Snags assist Tuesday

Peeke provided an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Peeke has a helper in each of the last two games after snapping a dry spell of seven contests. The 26-year-old blueliner set up Morgan Geekie's goal in the third period, which sparked the Bruins' comeback. Peeke has six assists, 25 shots on net, 29 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 27 appearances, serving as a defensive specialist on the third pairing.