Frozen Fantasy: What's In a Name?

Mattias Ekholm , D, Edmonton (47 percent Yahoo!) – There's a chance Ekholm's lurking on your wire, especially in leagues where the vibe check comes up stale. He's exploded in Edmonton as the perfect fit in all zones. A week Saturday, he set up three goals and then scored two on Tuesday. Heading into Saturday night, Ekholm also had nine shots, five each

Bring them on. Try Kraken Me Up . See what I did there?

What are your favorite team names? Where do you get your inspiration? I'd love to know. I want to up my name game.

Apple Seider, Don't Worry Dahlin and Wheel Snipe Celly Boys are also great. And @Jeff_Erickson 's I Am, I Am Yzerman is brilliant in the PHL.

This year, I was impressed with 4 Cups of Coffey , The Fresh Prince of Bellmare and the Idaho Ice-Holes . And Abandoned Corpse of Dunder Mifflin is dark, deranged and utterly delicious.

My best? More Orr Please , I Killed Kenny and my current Shut Your 5 Hole . They stand the test of time. There's no cringe when I reminisce. And my buddies have always nodded appreciation.

Now let's take a look at who caught my eye this week.

Category Coverage

Mattias Ekholm, D, Edmonton (47 percent Yahoo!) – There's a chance Ekholm's lurking on your wire, especially in leagues where the vibe check comes up stale. He's exploded in Edmonton as the perfect fit in all zones. A week Saturday, he set up three goals and then scored two on Tuesday. Heading into Saturday night, Ekholm also had nine shots, five each of blocks and hits, and added two more hits and blocks in that night's loss to Vegas. Overall, he has nine points, including three goals, in 12 games in the Patch after eking out 18 (five goals, 13 assists) in 57 at the Grand Ole Opry. Playing with Connor McDavid (100 percent Yahoo!) has a way of bringing out the best in everyone. OK, maybe not Jesse Puljujarvi (2 percent Yahoo!), but I digress...

Dylan Strome, RW/C, Washington (34 percent Yahoo!) – I don't quite get why fantasy managers have been dropping Strome this week. He's on a four-game, seven-point streak (two goals, five assists) heading into this week, and he's been held off the scoresheet only twice in his last 14 games (six goals, 14 assists). Strome has five PPA in his last six and is 34-for-52 (65.4) on faceoffs over his last four. He won't always be that helpful at the dot, but maybe you don't need that. Strome is a clear example that basic is sometimes better than extra. And especially when you can stack him in at RW.

Forward Offense

J.T. Compher, RW/C, Colorado (52 percent Yahoo!) – Compher is on yet another rip. It's a modest four-game, five-point run with two goals, three assists and three PPP heading into Sunday. And 34 faceoff wins (beware the 45.3 if your league counts that). Compher has already obliterated his career mark in points and is edging closer to his 18-goal mark (currently at 16). He's not a prototypical 2C and you need to keep an eye on the cold streaks. Compher's fantasy game has been on-and-off like a light switch for a while. He's either putting up points or utterly invisible, so avoid him if you're desperate for category coverage.

Marcus Johansson, LW/RW, Minnesota (3 percent Yahoo!) – Johansson is one of those low-key, quiet types who gets things done if he's in the right role. And he finally is after a trade to Minny. He's racked up nine points in 12 games, including seven helpers, and six of those points (one goal, five assists) have come in his last six (to go with 13 shots). And there's real chemistry between Johansson and young linemate Matthew Boldy (79 percent Yahoo!). This vet is key to the Wild's postseason push. He could be key to yours, too.

Hail Mary

Tyson Foerster, C, Philadelphia (0 percent Yahoo!) – I was one of many who didn't like the pick when the Flyers made this kid a first rounder in 2020. I may have been wrong. Foerster has carried his sharp shot and cocky swagger from his junior days through Lehigh Valley and an AHL All-Star nod (as a rookie) straight to the bigs. Strangely, Foerster was loaned back to Lehigh on Sunday morning while riding a five-game, seven-point streak (three goals, four assists) with 10 shots, six blocks and five hits. Watch for his return to the NHL. Foerster has earned the respect of coach John Tortorella, who was letting him play 16-18 minutes a night. He's hungry and knows this is an audition for his future.

Bruise Points

Jack McBain, C, Arizona (13 percent Yahoo!) – Going into Sunday, McBain was tied for the league lead in hits (21) over the last seven days. And he was even with Radko Gudas (47 percent Yahoo!) at fifth overall with 270 (73 games). He's a one-category wonder, so that's a tough roll given his position. But McBain can juice that category if that's what you need.

Andrew Peeke, D, Columbus (7 percent Yahoo!) – Peeke is one of the best shot blockers in the NHL. Heading into play Saturday, he was tied for fifth overall with 170 and registered 12 in his last three games. Along with 12 hits. He added four more blocks (no hits) in that abysmal game Saturday and ended up minus-4. Ugh. Peeke plays heavy hockey in a league dominated by speed. Beware that plus-minus, but he's a seriously underrated option in Radko Gudas leagues.

Goalie

Joel Hofer, G, St. Louis (33 percent Yahoo!) – Didn't get him last week? Go now. Hofer played his fourth-straight game Friday and is 3-0-1 with 1.74 GAA and .944 save percentage over that span. It includes a shutout. Sideshow Binnington will continue to steam on the bench.

Back to great names.

I have a friend who loves metal. His team names are often tied to Metallica songs. It's 4:20 somewhere for another friend, so that's woven into his teams in some pretty creative ways.

I'd love to bring some minor league baseball naming approaches to fantasy hockey. Like the Amarillo Sod Poodles, whose alter ego is the Calf Fries. Yeah, I have no clue either. Or the Hartford Yard Goats. And even the Traverse City Pit Spitters of the college summer league.

The NHL has the Kraken. I did like the ECHL Brampton Beast, but they're long gone. And the Orlando Solar Bears from the same league. I'm sure there are other decent ones, but hockey team names seem way more conservative than other leagues.

Let me know your faves below.

Until next week.