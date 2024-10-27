Anthony Beauvillier News: Earns two points in loss

Beauvillier scored a goal, dished an assist and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Beauvillier had gone seven games without a point after a two-goal game versus the Red Wings on Oct. 10. He was able to make an impact against one of the three teams he suited up for last season after moving onto a line with Evgeni Malkin. Beauvillier has four points, 27 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating through 10 appearances, though it's still not clear where he fits in the Penguins' lineup in the long run.