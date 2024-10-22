Anthony Cirelli News: Four apples keep Devils away

Cirelli had four assists in an 8-5 win over the Devils on Tuesday.

One came on the man advantage in the first period when Cirelli joined the top dogs on PP1. His other three came in the second period when he set up Brandon Hagel's natural hat trick. Cirelli sure made the most out of his 13:07 ice time Tuesday. His eight points (one goal, seven assists) overall in six games this season put him in a three-way tie with Victor Hedman and Brandon Hagel for second in team scoring. Yes, Cirelli is ahead of Jake Guentzel (seven points) and Brayden Point (six points)... for now.