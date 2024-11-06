Anthony Cirelli News: Grabs helper in loss

Cirelli notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Cirelli filled in as the top-line center with Brayden Point (lower body) unavailable Tuesday. It was in that role where Cirelli fed defenseman Nick Perbix for the game's opening goal at 2:39 of the second period. Cirelli is off to a great start with 13 points, 19 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over 13 contests. He's usually on the second line, but he's got strong enough two-way chops to move up when necessary.