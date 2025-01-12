Anthony Cirelli News: One of each Sunday

Cirelli scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Cirelli set up Brandon Hagel's game-tying goal in the second period before adding one of two empty-netters for the Lightning in the third. The 27-year-old Cirelli has three goals and an assist over seven contests in January. It's a bit of a slowdown for the center, but as a player with strong two-way skills, sometimes he'll sacrifice offense for defense. He's up to 17 goals, 36 points, 82 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 40 appearances. He remains on track to easily surpass his career high of 45 points from last season.