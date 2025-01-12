Anthony Cirelli News: One of each Sunday
Cirelli scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Cirelli set up Brandon Hagel's game-tying goal in the second period before adding one of two empty-netters for the Lightning in the third. The 27-year-old Cirelli has three goals and an assist over seven contests in January. It's a bit of a slowdown for the center, but as a player with strong two-way skills, sometimes he'll sacrifice offense for defense. He's up to 17 goals, 36 points, 82 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 40 appearances. He remains on track to easily surpass his career high of 45 points from last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now