Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Cirelli headshot

Anthony Cirelli News: Picks up pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Cirelli notched two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Cirelli had a hand in the Lightning's first two goals, scored by Jake Guentzel and Ryan McDonagh. With five points over his last three outings, Cirelli has rebounded from a lull that saw him log just one helper between March 27 and April 7, a span of six games. For the season, the two-way center is up to 27 goals, 31 assists, 157 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-30 rating over 78 appearances. Unless he's rested for one of the Lightning's last two regular-season games, he has a decent chance to earn his first 60-point campaign.

Anthony Cirelli
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now