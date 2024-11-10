Anthony Richard News: Nets goal in shootout loss

Richard scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

This was Richard's second game since he was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. The 27-year-old is unlikely to be a long-term part of the Flyers' lineup, but he's playing well enough in a limited role to put pressure on other players. He's been in the lineup over prized rookie Matvei Michkov the last two games, with Richard putting up a goal, four shots on net and three hits in that span.