Anthony Stolarz Injury: Hospitalized after Game 1 injury

Stolarz (upper body) was transported to the hospital to be further evaluated after departing Monday's 5-4 win over Florida in Game 1, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

In addition to Friedman's report, Chris Johnston of The Athletic relayed that Stolarz left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher during the third period of Monday's win. Stolarz was also seen getting physically ill during a break in game action prior to his departure. Considering the severity of the situation, Stolarz could be facing an extended absence, and if that's the case, Joseph Woll will take the reigns in goal Wednesday in Game 2 and beyond.