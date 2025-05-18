Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 7: Betting Tips & Predictions

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs gives us a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference best-of-seven series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. In this winner-take-all game, we'll focus not only on the line and total, but we'll also make some prop picks. Let's get started.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 7: Playoff Showdown & Betting Tips

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 7 Betting Strategies

What a difference 48 hours can make. The Toronto Maple Leafs looked dead in the water after a disheartening 6-1 beatdown on home ice in a pivotal Game 5 against the defending Stanley Cup champs. Game 6 returned to South Florida, and Joseph Woll did what he does best -- win elimination games.

The Maple Leafs and Panthers played two scoreless periods, as Woll and Sergei Bobrovsky exchanged donuts through 40 minutes. However, at 6:20 of the third period, Auston Matthews netted his third goal of the postseason on a helper to Mitch Marner, as part of the "Core Four" that was able to help Toronto fight for another day.

At 14:17 of the third, Max Pacioretty received a beautiful saucer pass from Bobby McMann from the left side to the center of the dots, and he deflected one six-hole past a sprawling Bobrovsky to make it 2-0, giving the Leafs a giant piece of insurance. Max Domi chipped in with a secondary helper on the Pacioretty goal.

Pacioretty was inked by the team after a professional tryout (PTO) this summer. He has been an amazing comeback story, as he blew out his Achilles not once, but twice. He has played just 128 total regular-season games in the past four seasons with four different NHL teams, including just five games with Carolina in 2022-23 before re-rupturing his Achilles. It's been a long road back for Pacioretty, but he keeps soldiering on. Pacioretty also led the team with four hits in Game 6.

Toronto managed just 17 shots on goal, while Florida had 22 SOG. The Panthers were, by far, the more physical side, dishing out 58 hits, to only 35 for the Maple Leafs. That's to be expected, though, as Florida is far more physical, while Toronto is much more finesse.

More on the hits department, as Jesper Boqvist delivered eight hits, while Jonah Gadjovich dished out seven hits. Sam Bennett had six hits, while Aleksander Barkov, Seth Jones and Matthew Tkachuk had five blocks.

The Cats were 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Leafs were 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The biggest advantage for the Maple Leafs might have been at the faceoff circle, winning 61.4 percent at the dot, while showing tremendous desperation in other facets. Toronto blocked 31 shots, while Florida had only 10. Chris Tanev had six blocked shots, while Simon Benoit and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had four blocked shots. Jake McCabe and Morgan Rielly sacrificed their bodies three times apiece, too, helping set up a forcefield in front of Woll.

Looking to the moneyline, anything can happen in a Game 7. The Panthers obviously know they can win in Toronto, as they belted the Maple Leafs in the mouth in Game 5, winning 6-1. Let's take the Panthers, as they're the Stanley Cup champs, and they'll be expected to show their championship mettle, disappointing Leaf Nation yet again in a decisive game. However, Woll will make it difficult. He is 4-1 in his career in elimination games. Look for another low-scoring affair.

Key NHL Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

As far as the props are concerned, Matthews got a huge burden off of his back by scoring an important, game-winning goal in Game 6. But, can he do it again? For the chance to nearly double up, Matthews is worth a look as an Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS).

And, while we're backing the Under, we'll play one of the Panthers to grab at least one point. Sam Bennett has been Public Enemy No. 1 in Toronto since knocking Anthony Stolarz out of Game 1 due to an elbow to the head. He is near even-money to simply notch one point, so he's worth a roll of the dice at this price.

Going with Matthew Knies to get to at least two shots on goal is a good play, too. The gifted 22-year-old has managed two or more SOG in eight of the last nine games, although he managed just one SOG in the Game 6 victory.

Strategies for Betting on NHL Game 7: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs

Panthers ML (-125 at BetMGM)

Under 5.5 (-145 at BetMGM)

Auston Matthews - Anytime Goal Scorer (+180 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Matthew Knies - 2+ Shots on Goal - 60 Min. (-225)

Sam Bennett - Over 0.5 Points (-105 at BetMGM)

Maximize Your Returns with NHL Parlays

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+1958 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-132) at Maple Leafs

Under 5.5 (-158) - Panthers at Leafs

Auston Matthews - Anytime Goal Scorer (+180)

Matthew Knies - 2+ Shots on Goal - 60 Min. (-225)*

6-Leg NHL Giant Parlay (+875 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

Panthers ML (-125) at Maple Leafs

Under 5.5 (-145) - Panthers at Leafs

Auston Matthews - Anytime Goal Scorer (+170)

John Tavares - 1+ Shots on Goal (60 Min.)

Brad Marchand - 1+ Shots on Goal (60 Min.)

Carter Verhaeghe - 1+ Shots on Goal (60 Min.)

