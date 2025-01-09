Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg News: First goalie off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Forsberg was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus Buffalo.

Forsberg hasn't exactly impressed since returning from a lower-body injury, going 0-1-1 in two appearances to go with a 3.44 GAA. Still, with a back-to-back upcoming, Forsberg figures to split games against the Penguins and Stars on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, with Leevi Merilainen. Once Linus Ullmark (back) is cleared to play, Forsberg figures to once again be relegated to the No. 2 role in Ottawa.

