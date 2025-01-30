Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg

Anton Forsberg News: First goalie off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 8:32am

Forsberg was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Washington.

Forsberg has been seeing the bulk of the workload for Ottawa of late, appearing in four of the last five contests in which he posted a 2-1-0 record, 1.70 GAA and .935 save percentage. Still, with Linus Ullmark (back) poised to return soon -- perhaps even serving as the No. 2 Thursday -- Forsberg will likely find himself sharing the crease, at best, if not fully relegated to the backup role.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
